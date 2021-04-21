StockMarketWire.com - Distribution and services group Bunzl reported a 5.4% rise in first-quarter revenue driven by demand for Covid-19 related products and a recovery in other products.
'A recovery in sales of other products is expected to be largely offset by a decline in smaller Covid-19 related orders, while recent acquisitions will further contribute to the Group's performance in 2021,' the company said.
The group's guidance remained unchanged, with the company continuing to expect robust revenue growth in 2021 compared to the prior year,
'After excluding larger Covid-19 related orders, the group continues to expect good organic revenue growth in the first half of 2021 to be followed by a moderate decline in the second half,' it added.
Group adjusted operating margin for the year is expected to return to a more historical level.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
