StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 achieved solid gains on Thursday as the European Central Bank suggested it will maintain its support of the Eurozone economy. By the close the index was up 0.6% at 6,938.24.
Stocks struggled for direction across the pond with the S&P 500 flat at 4,174.51 by 4.30pm UK.
Pizza chain Domino's Pizza reported a 'strong' first quarter with sales in its delivery business more than offsetting the lower sales from its -impacted collection business.
UK & Ireland system sales were up 18.7% to £371.3 million in the first quarter of the year, which was largely unaffected by the impact of Covid-19. Its share price fell 0.6% to 364.8p.
Mining company Anglo American's share price was down 0.9% to £30.97 as it reported a 3% rise in first-quarter production, but trimmed its guidance for metallurgical and thermal coal following a fall in output.
For 2021, guidance for metallurgical coal was trimmed to a range of 14 million-16 million tons from 18 million-20 million tons owing to 'the suspension at Moranbah North in Queensland, Australia and geotechnical conditions and delayed access to Grosvenor, also in Queensland,' the company said.
Centamin reported a rise in quarterly gold production and sales that keeps the mining company on track to meet its annual output guidance, sending its share price up 2.4% to 117.4p.
Gold production in Q1 was 104,047 ounces, up 53% from Q4, but down 17% from the prior-year period. Revenue rose 53% to US$190 million on gold sales of 106,573 oz, up 34% from Q4, but down 24% from the prior-year period.
Polymetal has recorded its all-time highest quarterly production from Varvara and strong performance across other assets, while gold equivalent production for the first three months of 2021 grew 3% year on year.
Revenue for the quarter increased by 20% year on year to US$593 million on the back of higher gold and silver prices. The company's share price rose 3.5% to £16.35.
Meanwhile, Taylor Wimpey has reported a 'strong' start to 2021 as customer demand, low interest rates, good mortgage availability and ongoing Government support pushed the total order book value to £2,808 million.
This represents 10,995 homes, excluding legal completions to date. The company's share price advanced 0.7% to 184.8p following the update.
Group ongoing revenue at Rentokil Initial was up 15.4% for the first three months of the year, the majority of which was organic. Its share price, however, suffered a 0.9% fall following the update, to 507.6p.
Office space provider CLS's share price was up 2.4% to 237p it said it had collected 93% of rents due for the second quarter, a modest improvement on last year's 91% rate.
Vacancy increased to 6.2% from 5.1% seen on 31 December 2020, primarily driven by recent lease expiries across the portfolio.
SEGRO share price advanced 1.6% to £10.10 as it updated the market outlining £18 million of new headline rent in the first quarter of 2021 and high retention at 82%, marking a strong start to the year.
The company saw a small increase in the vacancy rate to 4.4 per cent (31 December 2020: 3.9 per cent) largely driven by taking back space for refurbishment in the highly sought after London and Paris portfolios.
Finally, global information-based analytics and decision tools provider, RELX, has said it expects its three largest business areas, STM, Risk and Legal, to deliver another year of underlying revenue and adjusted operating profit growth in 2021, similar to pre-Covid-19 trends.
The update sent its share price up 1.3% to £19.44.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
