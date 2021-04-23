StockMarketWire.com - Supplier of retail management solutions, payment and loyalty systems Universe Group has announced the appointment of Adrian Wilding as chief financial officer and Graham Bird as a non-executive director.
Carmel Warren, previously interim CFO, leaves with the board.
Wilding is an experienced CFO with experience in B2B and B2C financial services, with experience of working in both listed and private equity-led businesses. He has worked with the company on a consultancy basis in recent weeks and will formally join the board on 1 May 2021.
Graham Bird is a chartered accountant, having qualified with Deloitte, and has over twenty years' experience in corporate finance and public markets. He is currently the CFO of Escape Hunt. From 2015 to 2019, he served as a managing director at Gresham House plc.
Bird is currently non-executive director of Spaceandpeople plc and held the same position at Journey Group plc until late 2016. He has held senior positions at SVG Investment Managers and Paypoint plc, having previously been a director in the corporate finance department of JP Morgan Cazenove. He will join the board on 1 June 2021 and will chair the audit committee.
As previously announced, Jeremy Lewis will formally hand over as CEO to Neil Radley on 1 May 2021.
