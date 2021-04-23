StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas development company Empyrean Energy said it had awarded a contract to AGR in Australia for the well design and engineering ahead of a drilling campaign at the Jade prospect, offshore China.
'It is anticipated that AGR's initial work on well design will be completed in the coming weeks and further updates will be provided to shareholders in due course,' the company said.
At 9:06am: [LON:EME] Empyrean Energy PLC share price was 0p at 4.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
