StockMarketWire.com - Development and construction group Etalon said it had received a construction permit and launched sales at the second phase of its business-class Nagatino i-Land project located in the Danilovskiy district, Moscow.
'This stage includes four residential buildings ranging from 2 to 18 storeys, along with underground parking. The NSA for this phase will be 50 ths sqm, including 37 ths sqm of housing,' the company said.
More than 75% of the space available for purchase in the first phase, which went on sale in November 2019, had already been sold, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
