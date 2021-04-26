StockMarketWire.com - Virtual care platform Induction said it had won contracts from three prominent hospitals across South East England to deploy Induction Zesty to deliver their digital patient portals.
The contracts are worth a total of £440,000 covering time periods that range between 12 to 20 months.
At 9:36am: [LON:INHC] share price was 0p at 90p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
