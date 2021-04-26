StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American has committed to reach net zero across its operational footprint by 2040, with a third of its operations set to achieve that goal by 2030.
In its sustainability performance update, chief executive Mark Cutifani said that the company is making 'good progress' towards delivery of the ESG goals it set out in 2018 in its Sustainable Mining Plan, but that it had added to the original goals with its net zero target.
He said: 'Likewise, we have also raised the bar again in terms of our approach to social performance, with the implementation in 2020 of our Social Way 3.0, a rigorous management system to drive consistently better outcomes for host communities.
'Just as financial performance presents an opportunity for differentiation, we see sustainability no differently - it is integral to how we all work and plan and is central to our overall business performance.'
The company is continuing to work on reducing its Scope 3 emissions, with the planned demerger of its thermal coal assets in South Africa.
Cutifani added that the company still had 'a long way to go' and that it will be setting out its clear ambition in October at its next update.
At 2:08pm: [LON:AAL] Anglo American PLC share price was 0p at 2094p
