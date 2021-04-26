StockMarketWire.com - Attractions group Live Company has signed a new contract with Florida-based Naples Zoo for BRICKLIVE Supersized.
The company confirmed it is the second time it has contracted with Naples Zoo and that the tour will place from November 2021 to April 2022.
Chairman David Ciclitira said the new contract is 'proof of concept that building solid partnerships results in recurring revenue'.
He added: 'It is also encouraging to see our customers in the USA and the UK, where the vaccination programmes are accelerating, opening up again and we see plenty of interest from existing and new clients in our product and look forward to updating investors in due course as further contracts are signed.'
At 2:14pm: [LON:LVCG] Live Company Group Plc share price was 0p at 9.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
