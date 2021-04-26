StockMarketWire.com - All Active Asset Capital has announced it intends to appoint Frank Cho and Kassir Kayani to its team as managing directors.
The company said that the new senior executives, who will join in non-board positions, reflect the 'increased activity and scope' of its portfolio and ambitions.
Cho, who was the chief growth officer at AAQUA BV and general manager, North America for AAQUA in New York, will become a senior board advisor of the AAQUA group of companies, providing liaison and analysis in relation to AAA's investment in AAQUA.
Kayani was the chief technology officer and one of three board members at CSL Group and, prior to that, was the chief operations officer at start-up Kite Eyewear.
He was the managing director and one of three founders of Hive, the business owned by British Gas.
Executive director Rodger Sargent said: 'We look forward to welcoming Frank and Kass, two highly-regarded technology executives to our team.
'As we continue to build on our growing momentum their know-how, experience and capabilities will greatly assist and benefit our existing and future technology portfolio activities.'
