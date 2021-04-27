StockMarketWire.com - Rapid tests manufacturer Abingdon Health warned on performance after a slower-than-expected uptake of its Covid-19 test kits.
For fiscal 2021, revenue was now expected in the range of £11.4 million to £17.0 million, with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA in the range of -£3.3 million to £0.0 million.
'The speed of adoption and therefore the receipt of orders is taking longer than the board originally anticipated,' the company said.
'The board therefore expects the results for FY21 will be substantially below the current market expectations,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
