StockMarketWire.com - Graphene-based products maker Directa Plus announced positive advances in its research into printing graphene-based inks onto textiles.
For the first time a G+ graphene-based ink, which used a specific grade of graphene developed for the purpose, had been digitally jetted.
The company had been working with an international textile group to develop the new printing technique.
'With the ability to jet digitally graphene inks the range of textile products we can produce is hugely increased,' the company siad.
At 8:58am: [LON:DCTA] Directa Plus Plc share price was 0p at 61p
