StockMarketWire.com - Primorus Investments said it had poured $2.5 million into special purpose acquisition company Mustang Energy.
The company said it had purchased 50 convertible loan notes of a nominal value of $50,000 each.
The note issue formed part of a wider transaction pursuant to which Mustang Energy had raised $8 million.
The notes attracted interest at a rate of 10% per annum.
At 9:20am: [LON:PRIM] Primorus Investments Plc share price was 0p at 3.25p
