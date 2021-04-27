StockMarketWire.com - Primorus Investments said it had poured $2.5 million into special purpose acquisition company Mustang Energy.

The company said it had purchased 50 convertible loan notes of a nominal value of $50,000 each.

The note issue formed part of a wider transaction pursuant to which Mustang Energy had raised $8 million.

The notes attracted interest at a rate of 10% per annum.


At 9:20am: [LON:PRIM] Primorus Investments Plc share price was 0p at 3.25p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com