StockMarketWire.com - Vast Resources has announced that the decline project to Level 19 is progressing on schedule and it has commenced mining fresh higher grade ore at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine 'Baita Plai' in Romania.
This is in accordance with the revised mechanised mine plan as announced on 30 March 2021.
Mining and concentrate production has and will continue uninterrupted during this development phase at Baita Plai, the company has said, with underground production currently focused on Levels 17 & 18 in addition to the new mining area on Level 19.
Exploration drilling targeting the downdip extension of the Antonio skarn from 19 level to 22 level is expected to commence in June 2021 as per the new mechanised mine plan.
The arrival of the new mechanised mining equipment has commenced on site with the remaining equipment expected to arrive in accordance with the new mine plan schedule.
Andrew Prelea, CEO of Vast Resources Plc, said: 'We remain well capitalised to achieve our development plan at Baita Plai without needing to come back to the market for the foreseeable future. We will look to provide further updates from Baita Plai via our social media platforms and via the regulatory news channels as appropriate over the coming days and weeks.'
