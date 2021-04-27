StockMarketWire.com - The Property Franchise Group has reached a long term agreement with LSL Property Services for LSL to offer mortgage and protection advice to all of its franchises.
The deal includes those recently incorporated as a result of its acquisition of Hunters Property.
In line with TPFG's stated strategy to grow the number of financial services advisers serving its network, this five-year agreement means that LSL will be providing digital and face-to-face mortgage and protection advice to the customers of TPFG and TPFG's franchisees.
This will allow franchisees to augment their income generation potential and is a clear demonstration of TPFG delivering on its purpose to support its franchisees and to help them to become more successful.
The franchisees will be provided with a range of options via LSL's PRIMIS Mortgage Network. Franchisees will be offered the opportunity either to take on their own mortgage adviser and become an Appointed Representative of PRIMIS, or to refer their customers to existing PRIMIS Appointed Representatives, including LSL's in-house mortgage brokers.
TPFG now has more than 430 physical office locations, conducts the sale of circa 23,000 properties per annum and manages in excess of 73,000 tenanted properties.
At 1:59pm: [LON:TPFG] Property Franchise Group Plc The share price was 0p at 173.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: