StockMarketWire.com - Tatton Asset Management, the investment management and IFA support services group, has appointed Lesley Watt as a non executive director with immediate effect.
Ms Watt will serve on the audit and risk, remuneration and nomination committees following appointment.
She is a senior executive with over 20 years' experience at Board and senior finance positions including Scottish and Newcastle plc and latterly as CFO of Miller Developments, delivering a successful exit for GSO Capital Partners (now Blackstone Credit). Other previous roles include CFO for the National Trust for Scotland and the Care Visions Group.
She currently holds a non-executive directorship at Scottish Baroque Ensemble Limited, where she chairs the Audit and Risk Committee.
