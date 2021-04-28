StockMarketWire.com - Challenger lender Metro Bank reported flat first-quarter growth in its lending book, though deposit volumes rose.
Loans at 31 March amounted to £12.05 billion, down slightly on £12.09 billion at the end of December.
Deposit volumes rose 2% £16.41 billion, up from £16.07 billion at the end of December.
Assets rose 1% to £22.90 billion.
'Metro Bank has delivered a solid first quarter, with continued improvement in deposit mix,' chief executive Daniel Frumkin said.
'We are also beginning to see progress across our loan book, with strong growth in consumer lending and specialist mortgages as we focus on assets delivering higher risk-adjusted returns.'
'Our turnaround strategy is ongoing and I remain incredibly grateful for how colleagues have continued to step-up to deliver for our customers and communities during these challenging times.'
At 8:03am: [LON:MTRO] Metro Bank PLC share price was 0p at 86.64p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
