StockMarketWire.com - Building materials distributor Grafton lifted its profit guidance after reporting that revenue rose by almost third from 1 January to 18 April, following stronger-than-expected growth March and April.
Adjusted operating profit for year was expected to exceed current consensus of £206 million by approximately 15 to 20% due to 'forecast outperformance in the first half and higher property profit,' the company said.
Group revenue in the period to 18 April 2021 was £846.8 million, an increase of 32.9% on the same period last year.
At 8:26am: [LON:GFTU] Grafton Group PLC share price was 0p at 823.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
