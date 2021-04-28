StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group FDM said performance in the first quarter of the year was comfortably in line with its expectations as mountie utilisation rates have stabilised.
'Mountie utilisation rates, and the numbers of Mounties who are unallocated or who have completed their training but are awaiting their first placement, have normalised,' the company said.
We continue to ramp up our recruitment and training programmes, which have returned to pre-pandemic levels, to meet strong and growing demand for our Mounties.
Currently 3,748 mounties were placed with clients, up from 3,580 Mounties placed with clients, but down from 3,802 mounties seen in 30 April 2020.
At 9:06am: [LON:FDM] Fdm Group Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 1060p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: