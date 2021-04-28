StockMarketWire.com - Building materials business CRH said it expected first-half performance 'well ahead' of the prior year after reporting a positive start to the year as first quarter like-for-like sales rose 3% thanks to strong performance in its building products business.
First quarter like-for-like sales increased by 3% compared with the same period last year as 'strong performance in building products was partly offset by weather disruption in our materials businesses in North America and Europe,' the company said.
Looking ahead despite near-term uncertainties, the company expect first-half profitability to be 'well ahead' of the prior year period which experienced a heavily disrupted second quarter due to COVID-19
'As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we expect further normalisation in our markets as the health situation continues to improve,' it added.
CRH is set to report its interim results for the six months ending 30 June on Thursday, 26 August 2021.
