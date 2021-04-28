StockMarketWire.com - RNA-based therapy developer Silence Therapeutics said it had achieved another research milestone as part of an ongoing collaboration with Mallinckrodt for complement-mediated diseases.
Reaching the milestone had triggeed a further $2.0 million payment to Silence.
The milestone related to pre-clinical development work on the SLN500 C3 targeting program.
Silence said it continued to work with Mallinckrodt to progress investigational new drug enabling studies for SLN501, the first nominated product candidate in the SLN500 program, this year.
