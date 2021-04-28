StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Gunsynd said it had invested £200,000 in Discovore, as part of a £3.5 million funding round.
The company subscribed for 10,000,000 ordinary shares of Discovore at a price of 2p per share for a total consideration of £200,000.
The investment comes just as DiscovOre looks to obtain shareholder approve on a new investment strategy, in the medical psychedelic industry.
'The primary focus of this proposed new investment strategy will be to invest into businesses or assets involved in the development of potential treatments for mental health issues,' the company said.
At 9:38am: Gunsynd Plc share price was 0p at 1.15p
