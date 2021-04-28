StockMarketWire.com - Outsourcing business Equiniti said it had received an improved takeover offer of 180 pence from Siris Capital, following another round of the talks.
Sirus' offer of 170p last month, its fifth offer, was batted away
The offer is non-biding, but the company said it had confirmed to Siris that it would be minded to recommend a firm offer for EQ to its shareholders.
Under market rules, Siris is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 17 May 2021, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the company to walk away.
