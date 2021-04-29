StockMarketWire.com - XP Power has appointed Oskar Zahn as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 4 May 2021, succeeding Gavin Griggs following his appointment as chief executive on 1 January 2021.
Mr Zahn will also be appointed as an executive director of the board at the next board meeting, currently scheduled for 20 May 2021.
Most recently, Mr Zahn was CFO at Scapa Group plc, a global manufacturer to the healthcare and industrial markets, from 2018 until its acquisition by SWM International, Inc. earlier this year.
Prior to Scapa, he was CFO at Spearhead International, a vertically integrated food and agriculture business operating in Central and Eastern Europe and the UK. He joined Spearhead in September 2008 and the group doubled in size through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions during his tenure. Prior to Spearhead, Oskar held leadership roles at Telefex, British Airways and Georgia-Pacific.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
