StockMarketWire.com - The Rank Group has appointed Katie McAlister to the board with immediate effect as a non-executive director.
She will also serve on its nominations, safer gambling and remuneration committees.
Ms McAlister is currently the chief marketing officer (Sales and Marketing) for TUI Northern Region (UK, Ireland and Nordic) and sits on the TUI Northern Region board. She has 13 years of digital and marketing experience, during which time she has been responsible for digital transformation and business change programmes.
At 9:16am: [LON:RNK] Rank Group PLC share price was 0p at 128.4p
