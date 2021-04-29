StockMarketWire.com - Liquid biopsy company Angle reported wider losses as increased investment spend led to rise in costs offsetting an uptick in revenue.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £11.6 million from loss £7.6 million year-on-year, while revenue increased to £0.8 million from £0.6 million.
Operating costs rose to £14.4 million from £9.5 million.
The company said its parsortix system is expected to file its response to the additional information request from the FDA in May, with a regulatory decision expected to be received in the second of the year.
Patient enrolment in its ovarian cancer study has been completed and headline results are expected to be reported in Q4 2021, the company said.
