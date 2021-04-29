StockMarketWire.com - Marine services provider James Fisher and Sons said first-quarter performance was in line with management expectations as revenue declined amid the ongoing pandemic impact.
Revenue fell to £109.3 million from £129.4 million year-on-year.
Offshore oil and specialist technical performed well and, in aggregate, offset reduced volumes in tankships, the company said.
In marine Support, ship-to-ship transfers were in line with expectations. Whilst activity levels remained subdued due to Covid-19 restrictions, tendering volumes for renewables and oil & gas projects had been strong, it added.
