StockMarketWire.com - Investment company LMS Capital reported a fall in quarterly net asset value in Q1 as a weaker dollar weighed on performance.
Net asset value at 31 March 2021 was £47.5 million, down from £47.9 million seen at 31 December 2020.
'The £0.4 million decrease in NAV during the first quarter arises from £0.3 million of unrealised gains on the investment portfolio, offset by £0.2 million of portfolio foreign exchange losses from the weakening of the U.S. Dollar against the sterling and £0.5 million of running costs and investment costs,' the company said.
At 10:03am: [LON:LMS] LMS Capital PLC share price was 0p at 29.9p
