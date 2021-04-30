StockMarketWire.com - Fund and private client services JTC said it had raised gross proceeds of £65.9 million through an equity offering at a discount.
The company placed 10,626,078 shares at a price of 620 pence per share, representing a discount of 1.7%.
The proceeds would allow the group to capitalise on a pipeline of near-term acquisition opportunities, the company said.
At 8:04am: [LON:JTC] Jtc PLC share price was 0p at 588p
