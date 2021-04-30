StockMarketWire.com - Greece and Crete exposed tourism firm the Minoan Group has reported a successive year of loss, although substantially lower than 2019’s result.
For the year ended 31 October, the overall group loss was reduced to £876,000 a sharp reduction from the firm’s previous loss of £2,077,000. This was driven by finance costs being reduced by £1,266,000.
In further developments, the group has appointed Deloitte to assist the board and review plans and has progressed with discussions regarding adjustments to its contracts.
Minoan chairman, Christopher Egleton commented: “I am pleased that we have been able to make progress in what has been a very difficult period for any business associated with the tourism industry. The Crete project's inherent flexibility allows it to meet the changing demands in the post-Covid world.”
