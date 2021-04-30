StockMarketWire.com - Construction software specialist Eleco said it had made a 'strong' start to the year, following a rise in Q1 profit and revenue as its transformation plans begin to take shape.
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit rose 21% year-on-year and revenue was up 9% to £7.0 million.
'This performance reflects the transformation that has taken place in recent months,' the company said.
'Eleco has experienced a strong start to trading in the first quarter which puts the Company well on track to deliver in line with market expectations for the year as a whole,' it added.
At 9:44am: [LON:ELCO] Elecosoft PLC share price was 0p at 81.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
