StockMarketWire.com - Jackson Financial Inc, the US business of Prudential plc, has revealed its additional independent directors ahead of its planned separation from Prudential.
These appointments to the Jackson Board of Directors are expected to become effective upon completion of the proposed demerger. Joining the board will be Gregory T. Durant, Derek G. Kirkland, Martin J. Lippert. Russell G. Noles and Esta E. Stecher.
Durant currently serves as vice chairman of Deloitte LLP, where during his career, among other responsibilities, he oversaw Deloitte's policy and government relations efforts to navigate the impact of public policies on the profession, the capital markets and the economy.
Kirkland is the former managing director and co-head of the Global Financial Institutions Group at Morgan Stanley's Financial Institutions Group in Investment Banking, where he advised many notable companies on M&A and capital raising.
Lippert is the former executive vice president and head of global technology and operations at MetLife, where he oversaw digital strategy and customer service for the company's global operations and led MetLife Holdings, the former U.S. Retail segment.
Noles is the former executive vice president and chief operating officer of Nuveen, a subsidiary of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association (TIAA), where he oversaw the company's finance, information technology, operations and risk management functions.
Stecher is the chair of Goldman Sachs Bank USA and serves as a board member of several material banking and investment banking subsidiaries. Two additional independent board members will be appointed following the demerger.
In a further development, the appointments of Chua Sock Koong, Ming Lu and Jeanette Wong as non-executive directors of the Prudential Board, initially intended to occur on 1 May 2021, will now take effect closer to the planned separation.
