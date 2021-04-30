StockMarketWire.com - Plastic products design and manufacturing firm Coral Products has confirmed that it has repaid the outstanding balance, £402,380.96, of the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan ("CBIL"). This repayment allows the company to return to normal commercial operations.
Executive Chairman, Joe Grimmond, said: ‘Following the repayment of the CBIL, we are enabling a return to normal business activity, with three profitable, cash-generative businesses, a strong balance sheet and a healthy cash balance.
‘This will support organic growth whilst allowing for us to seek acquisitions to augment our existing activities and reward shareholders for their long term support.’ He added.
At 2:09pm: [LON:CRU] Coral Products PLC share price was 0p at 4.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
