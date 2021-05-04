StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said Farxiga had been approved in the US to treat chronic kidney disease in patients at risk of progression with and without type-2 diabetes.

The approval by the Food and Drug Administration was based on positive results from the DAPA-CKD phase III trial.

The decision followed the priority review designation granted by the FDA earlier this year, the company said.




