StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said Farxiga had been approved in the US to treat chronic kidney disease in patients at risk of progression with and without type-2 diabetes.
The approval by the Food and Drug Administration was based on positive results from the DAPA-CKD phase III trial.
The decision followed the priority review designation granted by the FDA earlier this year, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: