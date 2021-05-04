StockMarketWire.com - Marketing group Next Fifteen Communications said it had upped its stake in tech-focused capital markets advisory business Blueshirt Capital Advisors to 51%, for an undisclosed sum.

Next Fifteen had initially owned 20% of Blueshirt and still had an option to up its holding to 80% in two years' time.

Blueshirt booked revenue for the year through December of $4.1 million and a pre-tax operating profit of $2.8 million.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com