StockMarketWire.com - Marketing group Next Fifteen Communications said it had upped its stake in tech-focused capital markets advisory business Blueshirt Capital Advisors to 51%, for an undisclosed sum.
Next Fifteen had initially owned 20% of Blueshirt and still had an option to up its holding to 80% in two years' time.
Blueshirt booked revenue for the year through December of $4.1 million and a pre-tax operating profit of $2.8 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
