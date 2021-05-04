StockMarketWire.com - Property company Londonmetric Property said it had concluded its £380 million private debt placement and completed two new revolving credit facilities totalling £400 million.
The two new revolving credit facilities included a 175 million facility for a five year term with two plus one year options with Wells Fargo; and a £225 million facility for a three year term with two plus one year options with NatWest, Barclays, HSBC and Santander.
'Taken together with the placement, the company has completed £780 million of new debt, replacing the existing £444 million RCF due to mature in April 2022 and two bilateral loans with Wells Fargo of £75 million and HSBC of £75 million,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
