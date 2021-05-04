StockMarketWire.com - Financial services firm Frenkel Topping reported that annual profit rose by a quarter as asset management grew 13%.
For the 12 months ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit was up 25% to £1.5 million year-on-year as revenue grew 19% to £10.2 million.
Assets under management was up 13% to £1,012 million year-on-year as
Total dividends were up 1% to 1.36 pence per share.
'The year has begun robustly giving cause for optimism for the remainder of the year,' the company said.
At 8:29am: [LON:FEN] Frenkel Topping Group PLC share price was 0p at 43p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: