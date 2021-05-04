StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Panthera Resources said it had allowed a term sheet with Galaxy Gold Mines to lapse.
'Reflecting the recent change in the Indian mining law, the company has elected not to extend the term sheet with Galaxy,' Panthera said.
'The company's efforts are focused on pursuing its legal rights in India and, working with Fasken in preparation for a potential international arbitration under the Australia-India Bilateral Investment Treaty.'
