StockMarketWire.com - Digital media and technology provider Catenae Innovation said it had acquired a 51% take in Hyperneph Software for £320,000.
'The rationale for the acquisition is to secure and enhance the company's ability to deliver innovative software-based solutions ... allowing Catenae to provide a broader portfolio of product and service offerings to support customers as they pursue new ways of working with people located remotely in distributed operations,' the company said.
Under the terms of the deal, £270,000 would be in cash and the balance of £50,000 would be paid in shares.
At 8:38am: [LON:CTEA] Catenae Innovation Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 2.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
