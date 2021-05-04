StockMarketWire.com - Mass spectrometry instrument developer Microsaic Systems reported a full-year loss as its sales slipped, thought it saw them rebound in the first quarter of the current year.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £2.6 million, compared to losses of £3.1 million year-on-year. Revenue fell to £0.2 million, down from £0.9 million.
Microsaic Systems said revenue had jumped 180% in the first quarter of 2021 year-on-year.
'While the business is still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, good progress has been made in the 2021 first quarter with revenues of £145,000 compared to £52,000 in the same period last year,' the company said.
At 8:49am: [LON:MSYS] Microsaic Systems PLC share price was 0p at 0.48p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
