StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Kodal Minerals said it had received confirmation the feasibility study and mining development plan for the Bougouni lithium project in Mali had been approved.
'We continue to work closely with the DNGM and Mali Government representatives to finalise the grant of the mining licence as soon as possible,' the company said.
'This will be a major milestone for Kodal and one which will significantly de-risk our project as it will then be fully permitted to commence site development works,' it added.
At 9:16am: [LON:KOD] Kodal Minerals share price was 0p at 0.07p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: