StockMarketWire.com - Foresight Solar Fund said it had acquired a 50% equity stake in Sandridge Battery Storage for up to £12.7 million.
Sandridge Battery Storage held the development rights to construct the Sandridge Battery Storage project, a 50MW lithium-ion battery energy storage system based in Melksham, UK.
'The distribution network point of connection will be shared with the Sandridge solar park already in operation,' the company said.
'The sharing of grid connection infrastructure will not have an adverse impact on the Sandridge solar park or its operations. Energisation and commercial operations are scheduled to commence in October 2022,' it added.
The investment had been made alongside JLEN Environmental Assets, which also acquired a 50% equity stake.
At 9:54am: [LON:FSFL] Foresight Solar Fund Limited share price was 0p at 103.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: