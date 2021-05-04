StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain said it had generated a fourth-straight month of record mining revenue and profit in April.
During the month of April, Argo mined 163 Bitcoin or Bitcoin equivalent compared to 165 BTC in March.
Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in April amounted to £6.70 million, up from £6.57 million in March.
Argo generated this income at an average monthly mining margin of approximately 85% for the month of April, up from 84%.
At the end of April, the company held 936 BTC or Bitcoin Equivalent.
At 9:57am: [LON:ARGO] Argo Group Ltd share price was 0p at 18.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: