StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Orosur Mining said it had recorded 'high-grade' gold intersections for assay results from its Anza project in Colombia.
Highlights from four drill holes included encountering 23.75 metres at 17.4 grams per tonne of gold 1.84 grams of sliver and 0.19% zinc.
'Operationally, in spite of the Covid-19 situation in Colombia, our protocols and the tremendous efforts of our teams in the field have allowed us to continue to operate at near full capacity - a situation that we will endeavour to continue,' chief executive Brad George said.
'However, while our field operations continue at pace, we have no control over external services such as assay laboratories and unfortunately, assay delays are continuing.'
'Geologically however, the picture at APTA is becoming clearer, and we anticipate being able to develop a more detailed understanding of the poly-metallic mineralisation at APTA once the substantial sample backlog begins to be cleared in coming weeks and months.'
At 9:58am: [LON:OMI] Orosur Mining Inc share price was 0p at 24.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: