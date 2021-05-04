StockMarketWire.com - Crest Nicholson Holdings' non-executive director and chair of the audit and risk committee will step down with effect from 30 June 2021.
Sharon Flood, who joined the board in April 2015, is stepping down to 'focus on her current portfolio including recent unlisted additions'.
The company is in the process of searching for a non-executive director to be chair of the audit and risk committee.
Octavia Morley, Senior Independent Director and member of the audit and risk committee will act as chair in the intervening period from 1 July 2021.
At 1:21pm: [LON:CRST] Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 310p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
