StockMarketWire.com - Scirocco Energy has announced Helium One has completed an extended 200km 2D seismic campaign in Lake Rukwa, Tanzania.
Scirocco Energy holds a 4.29% stake in Helium One, which focuses on developing and delineating helium assets in Tanzania.
Highlights from the announcement include an additional 50-line kilometres, higher quality modern seismic data, zero lost-time injuries and no HSE incidents across 97, 280 man-hours of remote working.
Ongoing seismic interpretation will support Helium One’s exploration drilling campaign which commences in early-June, with the first hole planned at Tai prospect.
At 2:17pm: [LON:SCIR] share price was 0p at 1.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: