StockMarketWire.com - Television broadcaster software group Mirada said its revenue and pre-tax profit for the year through March was in line with market expectations.
'After the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic during much of 2020, trading improved during the second half of the financial year as customers re-commenced their investment plans, driven by end-user demand for OTT platforms and online content,' the company said.
'In particular, the deployment of Mirada's Android TV solution for its customers has seen stronger demandthan internally forecast.'
'Between launch in September 2020 and the end of the fiscal year on 31 March 2021, more than 450,000 Android TV hybrid set-top boxes were deployed amongst the subscriber base of Mirada's customers.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
