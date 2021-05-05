StockMarketWire.com - UK intellectual property investor Tekcapital welcomed news that portfolio company and digital eyewear group Lucyd had expanded its team with three new hires.
Frank Rescigna had been hired as vice-president, sales, having previously managed the Guess Eyewear brand in the US.
Lucyd also had hired Kenneth Strominger as sales director for sports and electronics market, and Alex Rivera as content manager.
At 9:13am: [LON:TEK] Tekcapital share price was 0p at 9.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
