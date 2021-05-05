StockMarketWire.com - Brownfield developer and housebuilder Inland Homes said its application for planning permission on a commercial space at Gardiners Park Village, Basildon, had been approved.
'Construction is expected to commence this autumn, following the signing of a Section 106 agreement within the current financial year and subsequent release of the planning permission,' the company said.
In total, around 220 of the 700 new homes on the 54-acre site would be designated as affordable housing for both rent and shared ownership.
'In addition to the commercial space, the development will also provide a site for a new school and the provision of sporting facilities both on and off site,' it added.
At 9:14am: [LON:INL] Inland Homes PLC share price was 0p at 58p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
