StockMarketWire.com - Getech said its subsidiary H2 Green entered into a non-binding strategic agreement with Element Two, to create the UK's first hydrogen network.
Element Two is a UK-based developer of hydrogen refuelling stations and a retailer of hydrogen fuel.
The agreement aimed to accelerate the creation of the UK's first hydrogen network.
'Element Two and H2 Green have agreed mutual options to co-locate their respective hydrogen refuelling stations and hydrogen production and storage assets,' it added.
'Pursuant to the strategic agreement, the parties have committed to a 12-month negotiation framework, with the aim to: agree and progress a joint asset development road map; build an initial demonstration project; and negotiate and conclude a binding long-term co-development and off-take contract,' the company said.
At 9:40am: [LON:GTC] GETECH Group PLC share price was 0p at 12p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
