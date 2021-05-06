CA
07/05/2021 13:30 labour force survey
07/05/2021 15:00 Ivey PMI
CH
07/05/2021 06:45 unemployment
07/05/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves
CN
07/05/2021 04:15 services PMI
11/05/2021 04:00 CPI
11/05/2021 04:00 PPI
DE
07/05/2021 07:00 foreign Trade
07/05/2021 07:00 Industrial Production Index
11/05/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
12/05/2021 07:00 CPI
ES
07/05/2021 08:00 industrial production
EU
12/05/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
07/05/2021 07:45 industrial production index
07/05/2021 07:45 foreign trade
07/05/2021 07:45 balance of payments
12/05/2021 07:45 CPI
12/05/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
IE
07/05/2021 11:00 industrial production
10/05/2021 11:00 Irish live register latest monthly figures
IT
07/05/2021 09:00 retail sales
11/05/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
07/05/2021 01:30 services PMI
11/05/2021 00:30 household spending
11/05/2021 00:50 BoJ's summary of opinions
12/05/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
12/05/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
UK
07/05/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit construction PMI
10/05/2021 08:30 Halifax House Price Index
11/05/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
12/05/2021 07:00 index of production
12/05/2021 07:00 1st quarter GDP estimate
12/05/2021 07:00 index of services
12/05/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
12/05/2021 07:00 UK trade
US
07/05/2021 13:30 jobs report for April
07/05/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
07/05/2021 20:00 consumer credit
10/05/2021 15:00 employment trends index
11/05/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
12/05/2021 13:30 CPI
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com